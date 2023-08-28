Watch Now
1 dead, 3 injured after Mansfield shooting

Posted at 1:12 PM, Aug 28, 2023
Mansfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three other people injured.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of Blymyer Avenue.

When they arrived, they found one person dead and three others who had been shot.

They were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police are searching for two men who have been identified as suspects. Police didn't release any specifics regarding the two suspects.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 419-755-9432.

