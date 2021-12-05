13-year-old boy struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a 13-year-old boy.

The crash happened at 9:15 a.m. on Bowman Road in Cass Township.

According to troopers, a person driving a pickup truck north on Bowman Road, when they struck a 13-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, troopers said.

The 13-year-old was killed as a result of the crash.

Troopers are asking for the public's help locating the driver of the pickup truck.

The pickup truck is described as a black or dark green extended cab pickup which would have damage to the center to passenger side front end to include the headlight assembly.

Troopers said the driver-side tail light was described to have red tape in place of the actual tail light and a faded tailgate. The truck was described as an early 2000's model, Chevrolet or GMC, possibly Colorado/Canyon model pick up.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call troopers at 419-756-2222.