RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

The crash happened Monday around 9 a.m. on U.S. 30 at milepost 17 near Interstate 71 in Mifflin Township.

According to troopers, Tori Carman, 19, was driving a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla, when she rear-ended a red 2000 Freightliner flatbed tow truck.

Carman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tow truck suffered minor injuries, troopers said.