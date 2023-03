SHELBY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a 28-year-old man dead.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on East Main Street and Roberts Drive in Shelby.

According to troopers, 28-year-old Frederick Plew was riding his 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle southeast on East Main Street, when he struck a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.

Plew was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was closed for three hours while troopers investigated.