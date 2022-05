RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The Richland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an inmate died at the jail.

Jail staff found 29-year-old Maggie Copeland unresponsive in her cell around 7 a.m.

According to deputies, officers and medical staff performed life-saving measures on the woman.

She was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield ER and pronounced dead around 7:45 a.m.

Her cause of death is unknown.