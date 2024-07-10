Watch Now
73-year-old man dies after Richland County crash

Posted at 6:36 AM, Jul 10, 2024

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 73-year-old man dead in Richland County.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Bowman Street Road at Amoy West Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed Joseph Crose, 73, was driving a 1986 Pontiac Fiero eastbound on Amoy West Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by an 18-year-old woman driving a Jeep Wrangler.

Crose was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if the other driver was injured.

