The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left an 84-year-old man dead in Richland County.

The crash happened on Ashland Road around 2:45 p.m.

According to troopers, Ronald Scheurer was driving a 2024 Toyota RAV4 northeast on Ashland Road, when he drove off the right side of the road, through a gore, into a ditch before hitting a culvert and tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.