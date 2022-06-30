Watch Now
Dog in shelter for nearly 400 days still waiting on forever home

kASH.jpg
Humane Society of Richland County
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 17:25:09-04

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio  — A dog that has been at the Humane Society of Richland County for 398 days is still waiting on his forever home.

According to the shelter, Kash must be the only pet in the house as he has a history of killing outdoor animals.

The shelter said Kash would also do best in a house with only adults because he gets super excited and could accidentally knock down a small child.

Kash has spent most of his life in a shelter and is ready to go home.

If you're interested in adopting him, click here.

