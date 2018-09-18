Employee at Mansfield car repair shop dies in workplace accident

MANSFIELD, Ohio - An employee at a Mansfield car repair shop died Tuesday in a workplace accident, according to the Mansfield News Journal.

The incident took place around noon at Monro Muffler Brake & Service, 1062 Park Ave. West. Charles Thompson, 31, died at the scene, the Mansfield News Journal reported.

A Richland County Coroner's Office investigator said the man was pinned and his death appears accidental, according to the Mansfield News Journal reported. No further information was provided regarding what caused the accident.

A full autopsy is pending.