Watch
NewsLocal NewsRichland County News

Actions

Humane Society of Richland County lowers adoption prices due to being at capacity

dog
File image
dog
Posted at 9:07 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 21:08:43-04

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — With summer on its way, now would be the perfect time to adopt your furever friend.

The Humane Society of Richland County is at capacity.

In order to help pets find their new families, they are taking $25 off all adoptions until the end of the month.

Cats will now be $35, kittens will be $60, dogs will be $150 and puppies will be $200.

Adoption fees include spay or neuter, vaccine, dewormer, flea treatment, and more.

We are absolutely full. We really, really need adopters.

If you're interested in adopting, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.