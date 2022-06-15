Humane Society of Richland County lowers adoption prices due to being at capacity

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — With summer on its way, now would be the perfect time to adopt your furever friend.

The Humane Society of Richland County is at capacity.

In order to help pets find their new families, they are taking $25 off all adoptions until the end of the month.

Cats will now be $35, kittens will be $60, dogs will be $150 and puppies will be $200.

Adoption fees include spay or neuter, vaccine, dewormer, flea treatment, and more.

We are absolutely full. We really, really need adopters.

If you're interested in adopting, click here.