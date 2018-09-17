Madison Local Schools in Mansfield closed as authorities search for wanted fugitive

MANSFIELD, Ohio - Several schools in Richland County have canceled classes on Monday as authorities search for a wanted fugitive who was last seen in Mansfield on Sunday, the superintendent confirmed.

SCHOOL CLOSED MONDAY SEPT 17 - due to manhunt. The District did not want students standing at bus stops for safety reasons. #madisonRAMS #RamPride @eastv_rams @South_LEADS @MifflinPride — Shelley Hilderbrand (@MLSDRAM_SUPT) September 17, 2018

The following schools are closed as a precaution for students and parents:

Lucas Local School District

Madison Adult Education

Madison Local Schools

St. Mary's of the Snow Catholic School—Mansfield

Authorities from multiple agencies are searching for Shawn Christy, 27, who is wanted for making threats against the president and other elected officials. He was last seen in Mansfield when he crashed a stolen truck on I-71 Sunday evening.

Christy is 5-10, weighs approximately 160 pounds, is a white male with a light complexion and has a tattoo of a cross on his right upper arm. He has short dark blonde hair and a beard. Christy also speaks with a noticeable lisp and claims to be a survivalist.

The U.S. Marshal Service is asking anyone with information on this vehicle to call 911 or the U.S. Marshals direct at 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED and the tip to TIP411 (847411). Federal agents are offering a cash award of up to $20,000 for information leading to the direct arrest of Christy. Any information will be considered confidential.