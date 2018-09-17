Madison Local Schools in Mansfield closed as authorities search for wanted fugitive

Christy is 5-10, weighs approximately 160 pounds, is a white male with a light complexion and has a tattoo of a cross on his right upper arm. He has short dark blonde hair and a beard. Christy also speaks with a noticeable lisp and claims to be a survivalist.
The U.S. Marshal Service is asking anyone with information on this vehicle to call 911 or the U.S. Marshals direct at 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED and the tip to TIP411 (847411). Federal agents are offering a cash award of up to $20,000 for information leading to the direct arrest of Christy. Any information will be considered confidential.