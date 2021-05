RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two semi-truck crash.

The crash happened before 1 p.m. on U.S. 30 near Koogle Road.

A 2009 international LF627 tractor-trailer was stopped in traffic on U.S. 30 eastbound lanes.

Jeffery Davis, 52, was driving a 2015 Volvo Conventional tractor-trailer eastbound on U.S. 30 when he attempted to stop.

Troopers said Davis' semi struck the other tractor-trailer from behind.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.