Man wanted for Mansfield fatal shooting arrested in Phoenix

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A man wanted for a fatal shooting in Mansfield was arrested in Phoenix on Tuesday.

According to marshals, 29-year-old Michael Childress allegedly got into a fight with 31-year-old Kenneth Norris on May 1 outside of a convenient store near the 1000 block of West 4th Street.

According to police, the altercation escalated when Childress pistol-whipped Norris and allegedly shot him in the head.

Norris died a few days later.

Childress was arrested Tuesday by Marshals in Phoenix, Arizona and has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail where he will wait to be extradited back to Ohio.

“From the Mansfield Police Department to the fugitive task force in Phoenix, Arizona, this arrest was the result of outstanding law enforcement efforts. Fugitives can flee, but they cannot outrun the reach of the U.S. Marshals Service," US Marshal Pete Elliot said.