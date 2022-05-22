Man, woman die after car crashes into semi and catches fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on I-71 southbound near mile marker 174.

When troopers arrived, they found a car on fire after crashing into a semi-truck.

According to troopers, 25-year-old Evan Friend and 18-year-old Allison McCort were driving a 2010 Jeep northbound, when the vehicle lost control, ran off the left side of the road and struck a semi-truck in the southbound lanes.

Troopers said they extinguished the flames enough to remove Friend who had been partially ejected from the vehicle.

McCort was found ejected as well. Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

The two occupants inside of the truck were not injured.

The interstate was closed for four hours while troopers investigated.