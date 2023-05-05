Watch Now
Mansfield officer accidentally shoots self while responding to scene, police say

Posted at 2:04 PM, May 05, 2023
A Mansfield police officer is recovering after accidentally shooting himself while responding to a scene, according to a statement from the department.

The incident happened after 10 a.m. in the 90 block of Lind Avenue while responding to a possible burglary, Mansfield Police officials said.

When the officer arrived, he drew his weapon and accidentally shot himself in the leg, authorities said.

Three other officers at the scene were able to provide aid until EMS arrived.

The officer was transported to Ohio Health's Emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.

He has been a member of the police department since 2013.

