Marshals release new age progression photos of Lester Eubanks

US Marshals have released new age progression photos of Lester Eubanks, who escaped from authorities in 1973.

He was convicted of killing 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener in 1965. A jury convicted him and sentenced him to death. In 1972, his sentence was commuted to life in prison.

On December 7, 1973, Eubanks was allowed to go Christmas shopping in the Columbus area with other inmates. Eubanks never returned.

The Marshals' cold case unit has been searching for Eubanks since 2016, when the case was turned over to them.

Since then, the USMS has followed up on hundreds of leads and conducted dozens of interviews not only throughout the country but internationally as well.

Eubanks is one of the U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted Fugitives.

He would currently be 81-years-old.

Eubanks was last seen in southern California in the 1970’s going by the alias of “Victor Young.”

He was known to be in the areas of Gardena, South Central, Long Beach and North Hollywood.

It is also believed that Eubanks was working as a janitor at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, California, in the late 80s or early 90s.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information that leads to the location of Eubanks and the closure of this decade-long case.

“Fifty-nine years ago Lester Eubanks was sentenced to death for the vicious murder of Mary Ellen Deener, and even after 59 years the U.S. Marshals Service will not give up on this case until Eubanks is found, justice can finally be served, and Mary Ellen’s family can rest," US Marshal Pete Elliott said.

In 2019, a podcast titled "Have You Seen This Man" was released highlighting his case.

