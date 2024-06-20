One-eyed dog who waited almost 400 days to be adopted back in shelter after owner dies

The Humane Society of Richland County says a dog who spent nearly 400 days at the shelter has returned again after her owner died.

According to the shelter, Shakira was adopted earlier this year before her owner unexpectedly died.

They are hopeful her stay won't be as long this time.

Shakira has to be the only pet at her future home, and she loves children.

Anyone interested in adopting her can reach out to the shelter.

Area shelters have seen an increase in dogs lately.

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter recently said an unprecedented amount of stray dogs come through its doors in 48 hours.