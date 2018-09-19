MANSFIELD, Ohio - Hundreds of tips have come into the Mansfield Ohio State Highway Patrol post, the command central for the search for wanted fugitive Shawn Christy.

Christy has been on the run since early summer after police said he made threats against law enforcement and elected officials in Pennsylvania. He is also accused of threatening President Trump.

Dozens of federal, state and local police have been searching the Mansfield area for days. Christy allegedly stole a truck from Pennsylvania; that truck was found Sunday evening on the side of Interstate 71, which touched off the massive manhunt.

People have called the tip line to report items missing from their homes, officials said.

"We've had several people call us and tell us small items, seemingly insignificant, are missing - a pair of boots, food from the garage," said Bill Boldin, Senior Inspector with the U.S. Marshals Service. He said coupled with the leads they've received, Christy could have taken them.

Christy calls himself a survivalist. Now, U.S. Marshals are warning people in the Mansfield area to be on the look out for missing items from their homes that would be needed to survive. Items like boots, socks, water, food, clothing.

Police are reminding people in the area to lock your house, car, shed and barns. They're also telling people to watch for things out of the norm and report it.

There is a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of Shawn Christy.

Call 1-866-4WANTED if you have information.