Richland County farm offers unique tour of otters, kangaroo and even a zebra

SHELBY, Ohio — A farm in Richland County is garnering international attention and has gone viral on TikTok for its assortment of animals.

Just 60 miles south of Cleveland—you'll be enamored by Westmeister Farm in Shelby, Ohio.

It's dubbed a "unique exotic animal encounter" for a reason.

Down on the farm, you'll find a zebra, sloths, Scottish highlanders, otters and even a kangaroo.

Lynn and Shawn Westmeister opened the farm back in 2023 for private tours to the public.

The family-run farm offers an up close and intimate tour to small groups.

Each tour is two hours long.

The farm has exploded in popularity in recent months.

One video has garnered more than 34 million views on TikTok.

Westmeister Farm is open year-round.

Tours are $45 per person.

For more information and ways to book—click here.

