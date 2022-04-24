Watch
NewsLocal NewsStark County News

Actions

1 dead, 1 injured after ATV crash in Stark County

Seven-year-old killed in ATV crash in Wayne Township
Getty Images
Seven-year-old killed in ATV crash in Wayne Township
Posted at 10:09 AM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 10:09:21-04

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal ATV crash.

According to troopers, the crash happened before 10 p.m. Saturday on State Route 172 at Evening Star Avenue in Osnaburg Township.

Troopers said two Honda Rincon ATVs were traveling eastbound on State Route 172 next to each other.

Steven Blouir was riding on the right side when the ATVs sideswiped each other, troopers said.

Blouir's ATV overturned onto the south side of the road.

Troopers said the other ATV went to the south side of the road and struck Blouir.

Blouir was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man riding the other ATV was transported to Aultman Hospital with serious injuries.

Neither man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers said drugs and alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?