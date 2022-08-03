Watch Now
1 dead after Stark County crash

Posted at 6:14 AM, Aug 03, 2022
STARK COUNTY, Ohio  — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 55-year-old man dead.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 172 near mile marker 26 in Stark County.

Christopher Bowling was driving a red 2007 Chevrolet Malibu westbound on State Route 172 when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a ditch and an embankment.

Troopers said the vehicle then overturned before coming to a rest upright.

Bowling was transported to Aultman Hospital, where he later died.

Trooper said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

