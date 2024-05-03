2 cats rescued from Jackson Township fire

The Jackson Township Fire Department rescued two cats after flames broke out at a house Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to Harbor Drive NW around 4:45 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming out of the front windows of the attached garage.

Firefighters entered the home and were able to rescue the two cats.

“One of our guys was able to locate a cat hiding within a couch on the first floor, but had to chase and catch it upstairs while the other cat was retrieved from a bathroom," Battalion Chief Seth Rieger said.

The cats didn't suffer any injuries.

“We’re fortunate that a neighbor to the rear along Salerno Street had called 911 and we also want to credit the Jackson Police officers with having saved the homeowner since they arrived quickly to awaken and evacuate him to safety," Fire Chief Tim Berczik said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

