34-year-old man dies after mini bike crash in Stark County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a mini bike crash that left a 34-year-old man dead.

The crash happened at 3:45 a.m. Sunday on Southway Street in Perry Township.

According to troopers, Dustin Brownfield was riding a mini bike northbound on Beaver Place but did not have any lights activated and failed to yield at a stop sign when he struck a 2012 silver Ford Edge.

Brownfield was ejected from the bike.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was not injured during the crash.

