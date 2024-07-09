47-year-old motorcyclist dies after Stark County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 47-year-old man riding a motorcycle dead.

The crash happened at 3:15 p.m. on State Route 21 near mile marker 2 in Bethlehem Township.

According to troopers, an 81-year-old woman was driving a 2011 Honda CR-V northbound on State Route 21 when she traveled left of center and struck a 2015 Harley Davidson operated by 47-year-old Rodney Kandel.

Kandel had a 48-year-old woman sitting behind him.

Kandel and his passenger were transported to Aultman Hospital and then later flown to a separate hospital for their life-threatening injuries.

He later died.

The driver of the CR-V did not report any injuries.

Troopers said Kandel and his passenger did not wear any protective equipment at the time of the crash.