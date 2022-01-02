Watch
48-year-old man dies after Stark County crash

Stark County
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 11:06:22-05

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A 48-year-old man has died after a crash in Stark County.

The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Saturday on State Route 43 just north of Indian Run Avenue SE.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 48-year-old man was driving a 1993 Ford pickup truck northbound on State Route 43, when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Ford Taurus head-on.

The 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Taurus was transported to Mercy Medical Center in serious condition.

Troopers believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
