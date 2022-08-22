5 hospitalized after Stark County chemical release

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant.

The incident happened before 8 a.m. at U.S. Ecology on Central Avenue SE.

According to the fire department, four victims were transported by EMS to the hospital and one by private vehicle after being exposed to the chemical.

The fire department said the gas release was isolated to the immediate area inside the facility.

There were no evacuations or road closures around the facility.

The cause for the release is currently under investigation.