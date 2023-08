The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 51-year-old man dead in Stark County.

The crash happened Thursday at 6 p.m. on I-77 northbound near mile marker 94.

According to troopers, Gary Powell was driving a 2019 Ford F250, when he traveled across the median into southbound traffic and struck some trees and a fence.

He was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.