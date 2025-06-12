82-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Stark County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left an 82-year-old man dead.

According to troopers, the crash happened on State Route 241 around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers said Larry Durben was riding a 2011 Harley Davidson Tri Glide motorcycle when it overturned on the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

After the motorcycle hit the ditch, it overturned on top of Durben.

Durben was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was transported to Aultman Hospital, where he later died.