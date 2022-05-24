Canton mother supports search for fourth suspect in son's death

CANTON, Ohio — Meg Pomeroy of Canton has many unanswered questions about the death of her son Joseph Aaron Pomeroy, her son's body found wrapped in a blanket along Hardington Avenue N.E. back on May 10.

Pomeroy said her son was 31-years-old at the time of his death but said she's been trying to get him the help he needed for behavioral issues since he was in junior high school.

"Shocked about the ending that came to him, never in my wildest dreams,“ Pomeroy said. “Mom loves you, everybody in the family loves you, just hoping you can find some peace now.”

“Really scary to think that you have people living in our neighborhoods that are capable of committing crimes that bring such drama to everybody’s families. I know my son made some bad choices, but that still doesn’t give anybody any right to do what they did to him and take his life like that.”

On May 13, Stark County Sheriff's Department investigators made three arrests in her son's death, but are now searching for a fourth suspect in the case.

Investigators have arrested 43-year-old Jeremy Morlock and charged him with one count of Aggravated Murder, 24-year-old Clayton Smart was charged with one count of Complicity to Commit Aggravated Murder and 34-year-old Mary Ann Soliday was charged with one count of Complicity to Commit Aggravated Murder.

The Canton Police Department also charged all three individuals with one count each of Rape, Kidnapping, and Felonious Assault in connection with another victim located inside a residence in the 600 block of Correll Avenue Northeast in Canton. Investigators were issuing a search warrant at the home when they found the victim who was being held against his will in the basement. The victim was later transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier. issued the following statement about the ongoing investigation:

“The outcome of this investigation exemplifies the importance of collaboration among local law enforcement agencies. My office, the Canton Police Department, and the Adult Parole Authority worked seamlessly together leading to quick arrests and the removal of several dangerous individuals from Stark County communities.”





The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has also issued a warrant for the arrest of 27-year-old Andrew Williams, a fourth suspect related to the ongoing investigation. Williams was last seen in the 300 block of 8th Street NE in Canton. Williams should be considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the Canton Police Department at 330-649-5800.

Meanwhile, Pomeroy praised the Stark County Sheriff's Department in its effort to bring those responsible for her son's death to justice.

“They showed the utmost respect and care to me as a person, and also for the fact that they took Joey’s death seriously and they were working real hard to track these people down," Pomeroy said “The police will keep anyone who comes forward anonymous I would expect. They should step forward and get this person off the streets so that nobody else has to suffer the loss that I’ve suffered.”

