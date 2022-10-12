'Find Your Soul Mutt:' Stark Co. deputies team up with local groups to spike in stray dogs, increase adoptions

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Stark County Sheriff’s Deputies, Pawsitive Ohio, and Friends of the Stark Pound are teaming up for “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.” The trio is hoping to make finding your “soul mutt” easier through adoption.

“[We’re] trying to find homes for stray dogs that we pick up throughout the county,” said Stark County Deputy, Jon Barber.

Deputy Barber explained stray dogs are kept inside the Stark County Warden Division. He says deputies are finding more and more strays countywide.

“Economically we can assume that maybe it’s because people are struggling in the communities right now, but we are seeing a surge in dogs that we haven’t seen before and we’re having a difficult time getting them back to the owners,” he said. “We have a dog that’s been here 115 days and we haven’t found him a home yet…and so that becomes challenging because we start to get overcrowded because of the stray dogs that are coming in.”

According to Barber, about 800 stray dogs are reunited with their owners every year. Though, 300 to 400 of them end up desperate for forever homes.

“We want to make sure everyone has access and has a loving dog in their home so that’s why we’re doing this special down here,” said Jennifer Harrington with Pawsitive Ohio. “There’s so many faces out here that need a loving home and we’d love to see them go home.”

Through the partnership, adoptions from the Stark County Dog Warden’s Office are $49 until October 31. Additionally, you will receive a $25 gift card for pet supplies and two 30-minute dog training sessions with a local trainer, Cosmic K9. The deal includes your Ohio dog license, vaccines, microchipping, spay/neuter, and heartworm testing.

You do not need to be a Stark County resident to adopt and take advantage of this special adoption event.

If you are missing your dog, please remember to call the Stark County Dog Warden at 330-451-2343.

For more information, contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office’s Director of Community Engagement at 330-430-3889. Citizens can also communicate with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office using the mobile app, which can be downloaded for free via the app store on any smartphone by searching Stark Sheriff Ohio.