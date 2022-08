NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio — The North Lawrence Fire Department is at the scene of a train derailment after a Mack Truck collided with it.

According to the fire department, 19 cars derailed on State Route 93 between Orrville and Youth streets around 7:45 a.m.

All of the containers that derailed were empty at the time.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

The Stark County HAZMAT team is at the scene.

The road is closed down while crews are at the scene.