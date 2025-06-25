Man, woman die after crash involving motorcycle in Stark County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man and a woman dead in Sandy Township.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 43 near mile marker 4.

According to troopers, an 89-year-old was driving a 2021 Subaru Forrester southbound on State Route 43 when they were turning into a driveway and was struck by a 2013 Harley Davidson.

Richard Townsend, 53, and Jennifer Byers, 48, were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.