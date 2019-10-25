North Canton bus driver charged for sending nude photo to student

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A bus driver in North Canton is facing charges for allegedly sending a nude photograph to a student through a social media app.

According to North Canton police, Robert T. Hohman, 41, is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Hohman turned himself in on Friday, police said.

According to Canton Municipal Court records, Hohman sent a message on Snapchat that contained a picture of his naked body to the 17-year-old North Canton City Schools student.

He is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond, court records state.

The North Canton City Schools Board of Education sent News 5 the following statement regarding the incident:

The Superintendent’s office was made aware, on October 22, 2019, of certain allegations that had been made to the district and law enforcement involving one of our employees.

Since the district exercises the utmost care when it comes to protecting its students, the employee was immediately placed on leave and was directed not to have contact with students or come on school property during the course of the investigation.