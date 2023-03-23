Northeast Ohio mom transforms life, preps to run Cleveland Half Marathon in honor of her late father

NAVARRE, Ohio — Jessica Tramte, 46, is leaving her past physical pain and health issues behind her—and putting one foot in front of the other.

She's running each and every day like it's her last.

"I've come so far. To think about going back--I can't do it," Tramte said.

The Navarre, Ohio mom of three developed arthritis in her spine at just 25 years old, making mobility nearly impossible.

Back surgery was essential, but sadly it did little to help.

"By the time I had had my back surgery, it had gotten so bad that I actually was walking with a cane because I couldn't pick my right foot up off the ground because of the discs pushing on my spine, my spinal cord," Tramte said.

This fall, her friend asked her to try an herbal treatment, and it would change her life forever.

The pain was gone, and she was finally ready to prioritize herself and her health.

"I told my sister-in-law, I think I want to run the Cleveland Half Marathon. She said okay," Tramte said.

Tramte comes from a family of avid runners.

Morning runs and 5Ks are normal, but she was never able to participate.

Her beloved late father Dave West underwent his own health transformation when she came into his life.

"When I was born, he decided that he wanted to change that and started running. And he kind of told God. He said if you will fix my back, then I'll run and I'll run for you," Tramte said.

The parallels in their lives are eerily similar.

Tramte's father was so into running he tracked each and every mile, time, and route on calendars for 39 years.

He completed 27,500 miles.

Tramte still holds on to the calendars, cherishing his motivation to be a better person.

His runs were tragically cut short when he was diagnosed with cancer, passing away just 18 months later.

"Health was so important to my dad. The health of his family was so important to my dad. And so, I want to do this for him and for me to make him proud," Tramte said.

With each mile—Tramte completes she feels a sense of pride.

She never thought she would be able to do it.

But she's ready to take on the Cleveland Half Marathon—encouraging others that it's never too late to start fresh, make a change, and do it for those who matter most to you.

"This week I told my brother, it's very hard to not think of dad not being at the finish line. And my brother said he'll be there and that, you know... It means a lot," Tramte said.

Tramte has lost more than 40 pounds while on her wellness journey.

The Cleveland Half Marathon is set for Sunday May 21.

