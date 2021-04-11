Watch
One dead after Sugar Creek Township crash

Posted at 9:09 AM, Apr 11, 2021
SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has died after a crash in Sugar Creek Township.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday on Justus Avenue near Dolphin Street.

Benjamin Walters, 49, was driving southbound, when he drove left of center and off the left side of the roadway, according to troopers.

Troopers said Walters overcorrected and then drove off the right side of the roadway.

His vehicle rolled over several times and he was ejected, troopers said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers believe alcohol could have played a role in the crash.

