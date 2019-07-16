BREWSTER, Ohio — After a representative from a local animal rights group caught crews tossing hundreds of dead and injured chickens into a dumpster after a truck crash in Stark County last month, PETA reacted by putting up a new billboard near the crash site.

PETA put up the billboard near the crash site where a tractor-trailer carrying thousands of chickens overturned on Route 30 near Pigeon Run Avenue Southwest on June 14.

Overturned semi carrying chickens

In response to the disturbing video, the billboard put up read," I'm ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan."

The live video, posted by Cleveland Animal Save, shows Amy Stewart, a representative for the group, walking up to the scene of the crash as workers are tossing chickens – apparently living and dead – into a dumpster on the side of the road. The video also shows hundreds of live chickens in cages in a truck on the highway.

The group later posted a video of the recovered chicken, who they named “Pidge.” Stewart said she was taken to a vet and was found not to have any injures. She is now in the care of people who have rescued chickens before and will be going to a sanctuary soon.

The billboard is located at 17689 Lincoln Way East near the intersection with Old Lincoln Way in Stark County.

