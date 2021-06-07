Scammers claim to be from Stark County Sheriff's Office, deputies say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new scam happening in their county.

Deputies said scammers are claiming to be with the sheriff's office and are calling residents, saying they have a warrant out for their arrest and they must pay to resolve the issue.

Sheriff George Maier said that it is not a policy of the Stark County Sheriff's Office to call and request any sort of payment.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity.

If you believe that you've been scammed, call the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.