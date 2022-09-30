Watch Now
Stark County Sheriff's Office teams up with nonprofits to lower pet adoption fees

Posted at 10:09 AM, Sep 30, 2022
STARK COUNTY, Ohio  — The Stark County Sheriff's Office is partnering up with Pawsitive Ohio and the Friends of the Stark Pound for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

For the month of October, you can adopt a dog for $49.

In addition, adopters will receive a $25 gift card for pet supplies and two 30-minute dog training sessions.

“This is a great opportunity to find your new best friend,” said Sheriff George T. Maier. “When we are searching for a pet for our family, we often think of a brand-new puppy, but there are great dogs just waiting for a family to love them right here in our shelter.”

You do not need to be a Stark County resident to adopt and take part in the event.

