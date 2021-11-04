Stark County Sheriff's Office warns of scammers claiming to be them

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning after reports of a local phone scam in which scammers claim to be someone from their department.

According to the department, scammers are claiming they need to speak with the caller about an “urgent matter.”

Sheriff George Maier said he would like to remind residents that this is not an operating policy of the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office does not call and request funds, vouchers, or payments for sheriff’s services.

Stark County residents should be aware of these types of scams and are encouraged to report any suspicious activity to your local police department and/or the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

To report a potential scam, call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.

