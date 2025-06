Uniontown Police are asking for the public's help after a series of arsons in their city.

According to the department, on Sunday, a dumpster on Apache Street and a bathroom at the Uniontown Community Park were set on fire.

Two more bathrooms were set on fire at the Diamond Baseball Fields off Kreighbaum Road.

On Monday, a van was set on fire on Apache Street.

If you have any video or saw anything suspicious, call police at 330-699-6444.