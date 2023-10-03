Watch Now
Woman dies, man injured after motorcycle crash in Stark County

Posted at 6:37 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 06:37:15-04

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a woman dead and a man injured.

The crash happened Monday around 5:45 p.m. on State Route 172 near mile marker 25 in Paris Township.

Troopers said a 68-year-old man and 66-year-old Zetta Bennett were riding a 2003 Harley Davidson Road King westbound on State Route 172.

According to troopers, the man lost control on the edge of the pavement which caused the motorcycle to lay on its side and eject both passengers.

The man was transported to Aultman Hospital in Canton, where he was treated and released.

Bennett was transported to Aultman Hospital in Canton, where she later died.

Troopers said Bennett was wearing a helmet and protective boots at the time of the crash, while the man was not.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be a role in the crash.

