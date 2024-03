Richfield Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left a 21-year-old man dead.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on I-77 southbound near milemarker 142.

According to police, the man was riding the motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into a vehicle and tractor trailer.

The 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

His identity is unknown at this time.