Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSummit County

Actions

26-year-old crashes car in Coventry Township after being fatally shot

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:25 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 10:25:17-04

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 26-year-old man crashed his car following a shooting in Coventry Township.

Deputies responded to Ostend Avenue in Coventry Township on reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man inside his crashed vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

The alleged shooter stayed at the scene.

Deputies said that preliminary investigation reveals the two men got into a fight before gunshots were fired.

The 26-year-old man who was shot was transported to Akron General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The man's identity has not been revealed.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through