26-year-old crashes car in Coventry Township after being fatally shot

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 26-year-old man crashed his car following a shooting in Coventry Township.

Deputies responded to Ostend Avenue in Coventry Township on reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man inside his crashed vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

The alleged shooter stayed at the scene.

Deputies said that preliminary investigation reveals the two men got into a fight before gunshots were fired.

The 26-year-old man who was shot was transported to Akron General Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The man's identity has not been revealed.

No arrests have been made at this time.

