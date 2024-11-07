32-year-old woman dies after stabbing in Stow

Stow police are investigating the deadly stabbing of a 32-year-old woman that happened late Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Baird Road around 10:30 p.m. after a 911 caller said he had stabbed a family member after a fight.

When police arrived, they found the woman with multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was transported to Akron General Hospital for treatment for cuts to his hand.

After he was released, he was transported to the Summit County Jail and charged with murder.