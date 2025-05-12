Watch Now
41-year-old man fatally stabbed in Barberton

File image. (Source: AP Images)
Barberton police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 41-year-old man.

Police were called to the 300 block of Lucas Street around 11:15 p.m. Sunday on reports of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found Jeffery Keyes with multiple stab wounds.

The man was transported to Akron General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they learned a fight allegedly broke out between Keyes, 25-year-old Michael Spry and a woman.

Spry is currently in custody and has been charged with murder.

