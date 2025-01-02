Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSummit County

Actions

64-year-old man dies after crash on I-77 in Richfield Township

I-77.jpg
The Ohio Department of Transportation.
I-77.jpg
Posted

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 64-year-old man dead Wednesday night.

Troopers responded to the crash at mile marker 144 around 9:45 p.m.

According to troopers, 64-year-old Donald Chambers was disabled in the right southbound lane in a 2013 GMC.

Troopers said a 51-year-old man driving a 2010 Toyota Rav 4 failed to maintain a clear distance when he struck the GMC.

Chambers was transported to Akron General in Montrose, where he later died.

Authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to the hospital with minor conditions.

Troopers do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.