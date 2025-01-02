64-year-old man dies after crash on I-77 in Richfield Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a 64-year-old man dead Wednesday night.

Troopers responded to the crash at mile marker 144 around 9:45 p.m.

According to troopers, 64-year-old Donald Chambers was disabled in the right southbound lane in a 2013 GMC.

Troopers said a 51-year-old man driving a 2010 Toyota Rav 4 failed to maintain a clear distance when he struck the GMC.

Chambers was transported to Akron General in Montrose, where he later died.

Authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to the hospital with minor conditions.

Troopers do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

