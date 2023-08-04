9 AM: Rep. Bob Young to be arraigned on domestic violence charges

State Rep. Bob Young (R-Green) will be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Friday on two misdemeanor charges stemming from alleged assaults on two family members last month.

Young is charged with one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor and one count of assault, also a first-degree misdemeanor, according to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

His case will be heard in Barberton Municipal Court and handled by the Barberton City Prosecutor's Office since the charges are misdemeanors.

The alleged assault

According to a Summit County Sheriff's Office report, Young was arguing with a friend at his home around 1 a.m. on July 7 when his wife stuck her hand up in front of his face to "stop him from yelling." The lawmaker then grabbed her arm and struck her face with an open hand during the argument, the report states. She threatened to call the police, but Young took her phone and threw it into the pool.

One hour later, Young's wife arrived at the home of her brother-in-law. She went there to "seek safe haven" with her kids, according to the report.

Young's brother saw the lawmaker pull into the driveway and park in front of his house, the report states. He went outside and told Young that he was not welcome and was not allowed to enter the house. Young then "lowered his shoulder and charged" in an attempt to enter the home without permission, according to authorities.

At the point of initial contact, "a scuffle ensued," according to the report. Young's brother defended himself and pushed back, and the lawmaker went through the glass storm door, the report states. Both men sustained injuries.

Who is Bob Young?

He represents the southern portions of Summit County. Taking office in 2021, the lawmaker works across the aisle on bills relating to finances. He is the chair of the Pensions Committee but also runs a small business in Akron.

Young is currently serving his second term in the House.