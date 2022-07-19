Akron 19-year-old shot multiple times while delivering pizza on city’s west side

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron Domino's driver was shot multiple times Friday evening, and the group responsible only made off with the pizza the teen was delivering, police said.

Lt. Michael Miller with the Akron Police Department said the teen has since been released from the hospital and is recovering, but investigators need the public’s help to locate the people responsible for the crime.

“We need the consciences of the people in the community to be stirred and moved to a point that they're willing to provide us information, confidentially or otherwise, to help put an end to some of this nonsense,” he said.

According to police, the 19-year-old driver drove to the 700 block of Grace Street a little before 10:30 p.m. to deliver an order.

“He was essentially delivering pizza to what is now known as a vacant address,” said Miller.

While the teen was checking to see if he had the wrong address, a group of people emerged.

Miller said at least one person in the group had a gun and stole the pizza, and also tried to get the driver’s car. At some point in the interaction, they shot him multiple times.

“He was struck a number of times and it is a miracle, or nothing short of, that we didn’t lose this young man in this case,” said Miller.

Multiple people in the area called 911. One man called from a different street, telling dispatchers he could hear a man yelling for help.

“All of us thought it was fireworks, then we heard the guy. Just yelling for somebody, ‘somebody just shot me,’” the neighbor said.

In another 911 call, you can hear the teenager screaming in pain.

“Yeah, I have a Domino’s delivery driver who just got shot. He is lying in front of my house," she said to dispatchers, explaining that others were in the street trying to tend to his wounds and comfort him.

Miller said the 19-year-old was shot in the chest and arm and was transported to the hospital, where he stayed until Monday evening.

He said Akron has seen pizza delivery robbery before, but never anything this violent.

“Pizza delivery robberies are unfortunately extremely common,” he said. “But what's uncommon is that someone ups the antics to actually shoot and physically harm someone who would otherwise comply. This young man did not deserve that. This community didn't need another reminder of senseless gun violence.”

If you know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2552 or Summit County Crime Stoppers at (330) 434-2677