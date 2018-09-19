Akron mother fears for her family's lives after a series of shot rang outside her home

An Akron mother of four said she fears for her family’s lives.

Kimberly Thompson said Monday night, multiple shots rang out near her home, in the 100 Block of Russell Avenue.

"We heard pop, pop, pop, which sounded like fireworks,” said Thompson. "We heard about 15 shots."

Thompson said gunfire is common in her neighborhood. She said it hit too close to home.

"About six inches away from going into my living room and would've hit my oldest son sleeping on the couch,” said Thompson. “I could be planning a funeral today. My daughter is two and she knows when she hears that sound, to drop. My kids are supposed to be safe at home. What about the next time? What if there is a next time?"