Akron Public Schools to offer full-day pre-K this fall, as budget deficit looms

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Public Schools is working to improve the education experience—at a younger age.

The district aims to roll out full-day pre-K classes beginning this fall.

It comes as the district faces a multi-million dollar budget deficit.

District leaders say this is a twofold situation for the greater good of area families.

First, they say it will improve overall literacy and learning rates.

Second, it's a stress reliever and offers financial savings for parents and grandparents who have children in half-day and have to figure out post-school childcare.

Currently, Akron Public Schools only offers early learning half-day preschool and pre-K classes.

This fall, full-day pre-K will be rolled out for interested families.

Officials say early childhood education is critical for building relationships, cognitive skills, physical development and also boosts math and literacy before children enter kindergarten.

"It is definitely a benefit for scholars. And so, if you're able to enroll your student to go ahead and enroll them," Angela Carter, Chief of Staff for Akron Public Schools, said.

They say this new all-day option will help lay the foundation for the students' future in education all while enhancing the overall model.

Families at this point can still choose half or full-day schooling.

It's not clear how many spots will be available or how this will impact teacher staffing and hiring needs.

Akron Public Schools currently is looking to cut upwards of $15 million in spending, and it's unclear how this will be funded.

"So right now, we are doing some restructuring within the district. and so we're right now, we're at the stage where we are sitting down, we're brainstorming, we're problem-solving, trying to decide what is that budget going to look like. And then again, it's gonna really be dictated by the number of families that are interested in coming into our, our preschool," Carter said.

Carter says pre-registration for full-day pre-K is going out to families right now.

Be on the lookout for updates via text and e-mail.

The district hopes they get a large response so they can then properly allocate staff and funding.

